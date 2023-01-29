Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Mosaic Trading Up 0.7 %
MOS stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
