HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

