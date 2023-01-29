Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 432 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $394.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.92 and a 200 day moving average of $385.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $621.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.30.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.