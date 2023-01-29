Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

