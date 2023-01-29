Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

D stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

