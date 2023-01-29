Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.