Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.