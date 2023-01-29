iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

