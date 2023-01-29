Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 488.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,486,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH opened at $300.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

