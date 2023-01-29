Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 103,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of MSI opened at $254.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.64. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

