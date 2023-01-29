Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.18.

PFG opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

