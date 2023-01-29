Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 231,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

