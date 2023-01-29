Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

NSC stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.