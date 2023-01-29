Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Shares of WRB opened at $69.22 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

