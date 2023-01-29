ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

NSC opened at $238.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.98. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.