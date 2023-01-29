The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,061 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

