Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CMI opened at $248.69 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,813 shares of company stock worth $23,048,578 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.