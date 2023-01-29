Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

About Matador Resources

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $67.28 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34.

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.