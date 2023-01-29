Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

