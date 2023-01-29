BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock by 277.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

BlackRock stock opened at $759.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $831.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $724.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.06.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.