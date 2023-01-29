Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.78 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $164.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.19.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

