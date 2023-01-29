Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 503,089 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 313.5% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,372,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $398,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 204,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,594,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

