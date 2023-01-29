Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

