Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

