Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

