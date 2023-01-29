Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.