Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 293,852 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 98,941 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 101,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

