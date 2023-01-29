Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Match Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,610,000 after buying an additional 456,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Match Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,610,000 after buying an additional 566,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $53.66 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $121.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

