Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $379.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

