Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

