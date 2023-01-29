Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.