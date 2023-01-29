Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Amundi grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

NSC stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

