D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

DHI opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $98.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

