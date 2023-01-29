Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.33 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Corning

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

