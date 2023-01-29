Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

Allstate stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

