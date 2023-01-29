Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes $387,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

