Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Xylem worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

