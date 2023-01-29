Arizona State Retirement System Sells 174 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $341.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $496.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

