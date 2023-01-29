Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Medpace by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Medpace by 42.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 304.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Medpace by 85.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

MEDP opened at $223.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.15.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

