SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

SBAC stock opened at $289.03 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.92 and its 200-day moving average is $299.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.