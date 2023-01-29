Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $317.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.12. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $520.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

