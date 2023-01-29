Prudential Financial Inc. Has $14.46 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of STERIS worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of STERIS by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in STERIS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STE opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

