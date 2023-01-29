Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,519 shares of company stock worth $3,977,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

