Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $772,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $105.44 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

