Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

