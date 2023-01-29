Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.97 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

