Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 11,367 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of ShockWave Medical worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $733,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $13,881,584. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average of $247.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

