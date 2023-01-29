Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after buying an additional 900,316 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 123.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,060,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.71 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.