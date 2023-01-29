Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $405,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 191.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 180,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $123.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

