Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,396.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,331.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,246.98. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

